Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), which is $3.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.52 after opening rate of $3.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.285 before closing at $3.60.Recently in News on February 18, 2022, BBVA Argentina announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Fiscal Year Financial Results Schedule. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter and 2021 Fiscal Year results on Thursday, March 3, after market close. You can read further details here

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.73 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $2.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) full year performance was 19.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares are logging -31.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.47 and $4.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1220179 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) recorded performance in the market was 7.94%, having the revenues showcasing 10.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.32B, as it employees total of 6242 workers.

The Analysts eye on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.41, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. posted a movement of -11.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 519,519 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBAR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.60%, alongside a boost of 19.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.75% during last recorded quarter.