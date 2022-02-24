Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Boise Cascade Company (BCC)

At the end of the latest market close, Boise Cascade Company (BCC) was valued at $81.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $81.77 while reaching the peak value of $82.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.39. The stock current value is $64.71.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Boise Cascade Company (“Boise Cascade,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: BCC) today reported fourth quarter net income of $169.1 million, or $4.26 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion. For the full year 2021, Boise Cascade reported net income of $712.5 million, or $17.97 per share, on sales of $7.9 billion. For 2020 comparative results, see the table below, as well as ‘Other Items Impacting 2020 Results.’. You can read further details here

Boise Cascade Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.06 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $64.39 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/22.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) full year performance was 36.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boise Cascade Company shares are logging -23.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.40 and $85.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2205713 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boise Cascade Company (BCC) recorded performance in the market was -9.12%, having the revenues showcasing -8.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.52B, as it employees total of 6020 workers.

Specialists analysis on Boise Cascade Company (BCC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.08, with a change in the price was noted +10.73. In a similar fashion, Boise Cascade Company posted a movement of +19.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 372,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCC is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Trends and Technical analysis: Boise Cascade Company (BCC)

Raw Stochastic average of Boise Cascade Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.99%, alongside a boost of 36.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.11% during last recorded quarter.