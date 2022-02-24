Perhaps this is the right time to buy: AMTD International Inc. (AMTD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AMTD International Inc. (AMTD), which is $6.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.91 after opening rate of $3.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.58 before closing at $3.85.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Successful Business Combination of AMTD International and AMTD Digital to Bring Together Traditional Financial Services, Digital Tools, Media & Entertainment, and Ecosystem Plays. AMTD International Inc. (“AMTD International” or the “Company” or “AMTD IDEA Group”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”). The businesses of AMTD International and AMTD Digital are effectively combined as one listed platform – AMTD IDEA Group, upon the effective adoption of the proposed name change as previously announced on January 20, 2022, subject to an extraordinary general meeting to be conducted on March 1, 2022. AMTD IDEA Group is dual-listed on two major global stock exchanges, namely NYSE and SGX. You can read further details here

AMTD International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.91 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $2.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/22.

AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) full year performance was 20.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD International Inc. shares are logging -29.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.71 and $9.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8803442 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) recorded performance in the market was 116.72%, having the revenues showcasing 100.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.69B, as it employees total of 46 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMTD International Inc. (AMTD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMTD International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.78, with a change in the price was noted +2.37. In a similar fashion, AMTD International Inc. posted a movement of +52.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 120,048 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMTD is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of AMTD International Inc. (AMTD)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.48%.

Considering, the past performance of AMTD International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.53%, alongside a boost of 20.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 74.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 59.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.29% during last recorded quarter.