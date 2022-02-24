MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). It is currently valued at $16.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.16, after setting-off with the price of $15.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.75.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, MAG Silver Reports Fourth Quarter Production From Juanicipio. MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to report fourth quarter production of underground development and stope material from the Juanicipio Project (56% / 44% Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”) and MAG Silver, respectively). As reported to MAG by the project operator Fresnillo, 113,950 tonnes of mineralized material from both underground development and from initial stopes were processed during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The mineralized material processed in the quarter represents approximately 45% of all the tonnes processed for the year ended December 31, 2021. Total Juanicipio production for the quarter based on provisional estimates before offtake agreement adjustments totaled 1,632,000 silver ounces and 3,985 gold ounces (MAG’s attributable 44% interest: 718,080 silver ounces and 1,754 gold ounces). For the year ended December 31, 2021 a total of 251,907 tonnes of mineralized material were processed primarily from underground development, resulting in 3,200,000 silver ounces and 6,577 gold ounces (MAG’s attributable 44% interest: 1,408,000 silver ounces and 2,894 gold ounces). The associated lead and zinc production will be reported with MAG’s year end filings. You can read further details here

MAG Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.16 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $13.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) full year performance was -25.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MAG Silver Corp. shares are logging -30.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.09 and $24.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 666731 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) recorded performance in the market was 6.83%, having the revenues showcasing -7.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.69B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the MAG Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.61, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, MAG Silver Corp. posted a movement of +3.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 476,824 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MAG Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MAG Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.24%, alongside a downfall of -25.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.36% during last recorded quarter.