Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF), which is $1.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.00 after opening rate of $0.8245 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.704 before closing at $0.80.Recently in News on December 30, 2021, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) (“Puhui” or the “Company”), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth individuals and corporate clients, today announced the completion of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on December 30, 2021 at the Company’s headquarters located at Rooms 801 and 802, 8th Floor, W1 Office Building, Oriental Commerce Tower, No.1 Chang An Street, Dong Cheng District, Beijing, PRC 100006. You can read further details here

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5500 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.7040 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/22.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) full year performance was -76.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are logging -83.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $6.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 623649 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) recorded performance in the market was -33.34%, having the revenues showcasing -35.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.06M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Specialists analysis on Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4439, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -53.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 457,808 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHCF is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)

Raw Stochastic average of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.36%, alongside a downfall of -76.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.03% during last recorded quarter.