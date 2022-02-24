Boiling and ready to burst as Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) last month performance was 26.47%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA), which is $10.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.58 after opening rate of $11.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.82 before closing at $11.31.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Zeta Announces Record Financial Results and Zeta 2025 Targets. Delivered 4Q’21 revenue of $135M, up 18% YtY (up 32% ex-Presidential cycle); delivered 2021 revenue of $458M, up 25% YtY (up 30% ex-Presidential cycle). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares are logging -17.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.27 and $12.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 865559 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) recorded performance in the market was 20.31%, having the revenues showcasing 22.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.09B, as it employees total of 1296 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.77, with a change in the price was noted +4.27. In a similar fashion, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +72.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 494,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZETA is recording 3.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.29.

Technical breakdown of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Raw Stochastic average of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.31%. The shares increased approximately by -14.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.20% during last recorded quarter.