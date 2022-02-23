The clock is ticking: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is priced at $5.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.80 and reached a high price of $5.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.81. The stock touched a low price of $4.80.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, Pangaea Announces Appointment of New COO Mads Boye Petersen. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (“Pangaea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today that Mads Boye Petersen has been appointed its Chief Operating Officer, effective on April 1, 2022. Petersen replaces Mark Filanowski, who was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea in December 2021. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Petersen will have broad responsibilities, including group strategy and execution, as well as capital market and ESG initiatives. He will, until further notice, continue to carry out his duties as Managing Director for the group’s Danish and Singapore subsidiaries. You can read further details here

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.10 on 02/22/22, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) full year performance was 70.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares are logging -18.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.80 and $6.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 653159 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) recorded performance in the market was 34.39%, having the revenues showcasing 29.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 229.92M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.23, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. posted a movement of +0.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 234,446 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PANL is recording 1.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Technical rundown of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

Raw Stochastic average of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.83%, alongside a boost of 70.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.92% during last recorded quarter.