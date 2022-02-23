Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), which is $1.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.20 after opening rate of $1.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.12 before closing at $1.19.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Seanergy Maritime Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. You can read further details here

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2200 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.7900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -7.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -26.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $1.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2298191 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was 29.57%, having the revenues showcasing 26.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 207.74M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Specialists analysis on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0474, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -16.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,447,816 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.75%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.25%, alongside a downfall of -7.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.58% during last recorded quarter.