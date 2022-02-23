Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is priced at $1.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.736 and reached a high price of $1.765, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.63. The stock touched a low price of $1.60.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Meta Materials Schedules Q4 and FY 2021 Results Webcast, Announces Shareholder Q&A Platform. Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company will report Q4 and FY 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after the market close, followed by a webcast on Wednesday March 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM EST. You can read further details here

Meta Materials Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) full year performance was -73.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meta Materials Inc. shares are logging -92.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $21.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1488026 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) recorded performance in the market was -33.74%, having the revenues showcasing -61.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 477.15M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Analysts verdict on Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meta Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.3363, with a change in the price was noted -4.16. In a similar fashion, Meta Materials Inc. posted a movement of -71.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,756,471 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MMAT is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Meta Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.34%, alongside a downfall of -73.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.19% during last recorded quarter.