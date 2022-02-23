Recent Change of -2.18% in the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) was valued at $27.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.77 while reaching the peak value of $27.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.26. The stock current value is $27.31.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offers. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiaries, VICI Properties L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (“VICI LP”), and VICI Note Co. Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “VICI Co-Issuer” and, together with VICI LP, the “VICI Issuers”), have extended the expiration date of their previously announced private offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes (the “MGP Notes”) issued by MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP (the “MGP OP”) and MGP Finance Co-Issuer, Inc. (the “MGP Co-Issuer” and, together with the MGP OP, the “MGP Issuers”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.20 billion of new notes issued by the VICI Issuers (the “VICI Exchange Notes”) and related consent solicitations (the “Consent Solicitations”) on behalf of the MGP Issuers to adopt certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indentures governing the MGP Notes (the “MGP Indentures”). The VICI Issuers hereby extend such expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 15, 2022 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 31, 2022 (such date and time, as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”). You can read further details here

VICI Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.36 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $26.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) full year performance was -3.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VICI Properties Inc. shares are logging -18.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.23 and $33.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8096505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) recorded performance in the market was -9.30%, having the revenues showcasing -4.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.17B, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Specialists analysis on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.76, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, VICI Properties Inc. posted a movement of -5.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,808,197 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VICI is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Trends and Technical analysis: VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.14%, alongside a downfall of -3.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.04% during last recorded quarter.