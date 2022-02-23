Gear up for the change! Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) has hit the volume of 1028772

At the end of the latest market close, Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) was valued at $3.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.74 while reaching the peak value of $4.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.70. The stock current value is $4.12.Recently in News on February 4, 2022, Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the 2021 And Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. Central Puerto S.A (“Central Puerto” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Fiscal Year 2021 and Fourth Quarter results on March 9, 2022. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on March 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET. You can read further details here

Central Puerto S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.25 on 02/22/22, with the lowest value was $2.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) full year performance was 82.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Central Puerto S.A. shares are logging -5.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $4.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1028772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) recorded performance in the market was 31.63%, having the revenues showcasing 35.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 619.03M.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Central Puerto S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.38, with a change in the price was noted +1.07. In a similar fashion, Central Puerto S.A. posted a movement of +35.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 236,007 in trading volumes.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Central Puerto S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Central Puerto S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.69%, alongside a boost of 82.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.53% during last recorded quarter.