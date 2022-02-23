ConocoPhillips (COP) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.18M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, ConocoPhillips (COP) was valued at $89.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $92.73 while reaching the peak value of $92.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $86.42. The stock current value is $87.83.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, ConocoPhillips Announces Transaction Details for Debt Exchange Offers for up to $3.0 Billion of Debt Securities. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) (“COP”) announced today that it is commencing a private offer to exchange (the “Pool 1 Offer”) four series of notes issued by COP, ConocoPhillips Company (“CPCo”) and Burlington Resources LLC (“Burlington”) as described in the table below (collectively, the “Pool 1 Notes”) for a combination of cash and a new series of CPCo’s senior notes due 2062 (the “New 2062 Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes of each series that are accepted for exchange will be based on the order of acceptance priority for such series as set forth in the table below, such that the aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes accepted in the Pool 1 Offer results in the issuance of New 2062 Notes in an amount not exceeding $2,000,000,000 (the “2062 Notes Cap”). You can read further details here

ConocoPhillips had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.93 on 02/04/22, with the lowest value was $72.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

ConocoPhillips (COP) full year performance was 69.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ConocoPhillips shares are logging -7.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.38 and $94.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9263858 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ConocoPhillips (COP) recorded performance in the market was 21.68%, having the revenues showcasing 26.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.82B, as it employees total of 9900 workers.

Analysts verdict on ConocoPhillips (COP)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the ConocoPhillips a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.73, with a change in the price was noted +19.79. In a similar fashion, ConocoPhillips posted a movement of +29.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,320,037 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COP is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (COP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ConocoPhillips, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.75%, alongside a boost of 69.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.52% during last recorded quarter.