Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.03M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), which is $7.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.355 after opening rate of $7.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.94 before closing at $7.17.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor event:. You can read further details here

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.02 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $5.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) full year performance was 31.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares are logging 4.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.33 and $7.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1754274 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) recorded performance in the market was 22.98%, having the revenues showcasing 38.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.47B, as it employees total of 73438 workers.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.52, with a change in the price was noted +2.74. In a similar fashion, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +53.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 990,106 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARCO is recording 4.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.98.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.73%, alongside a boost of 31.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.68% during last recorded quarter.