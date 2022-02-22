The clock is ticking: Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is priced at $5.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.79 and reached a high price of $5.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.81. The stock touched a low price of $5.40.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, Grab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 3, 2022. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the U.S. market opens on March 3, 2022. You can read further details here

Grab Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) full year performance was -59.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grab Holdings Limited shares are logging -67.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.95 and $17.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16555461 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) recorded performance in the market was -22.58%, having the revenues showcasing -59.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.74B.

The Analysts eye on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Grab Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Grab Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.46%, alongside a downfall of -59.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.71% during last recorded quarter.