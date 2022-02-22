Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), which is $3.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.1398 after opening rate of $4.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.70 before closing at $3.80.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, Skillz Opens Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results. Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used in its upcoming earnings call. Skillz is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. You can read further details here

Skillz Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.78 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.51 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/22.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) full year performance was -88.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Skillz Inc. shares are logging -90.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.51 and $37.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4300995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) recorded performance in the market was -48.92%, having the revenues showcasing -64.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B, as it employees total of 277 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.99, with a change in the price was noted -6.29. In a similar fashion, Skillz Inc. posted a movement of -63.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,975,337 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKLZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Skillz Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.81%, alongside a downfall of -88.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.49% during last recorded quarter.