RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU). It is currently valued at $0.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.96, after setting-off with the price of $0.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.68.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, RISE Education Cayman Ltd Enters into a Definitive Merger Agreement with Dada Auto Inc., an Innovative Technology Solutions Provider to China’s Electric Vehicle Charging Market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) (the “Company”) and Data Auto Inc. (“NaaS”), a leading operation and technology provider serving China’s electric vehicle (“EV”) charging market, today announced that they have entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which the shareholders of NaaS will exchange all of the issued and outstanding share capital of NaaS for newly issued shares of the Company on the terms and conditions set forth therein in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Transaction”). Upon consummation of the Transaction, NaaS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9600 on 02/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.4155 for the same time period, recorded on 02/09/22.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -83.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -84.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $6.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6449534 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was 92.00%, having the revenues showcasing 53.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.40M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

Specialists analysis on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6200, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of +47.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,237,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REDU is recording 0.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Trends and Technical analysis: RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.28%, alongside a downfall of -83.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 111.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 88.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.23% during last recorded quarter.