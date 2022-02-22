Reason’s why Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $17.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Anghami Inc. (ANGH). It is currently valued at $16.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.50, after setting-off with the price of $20.592. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.88.Recently in News on February 4, 2022, Anghami Becomes the First Arab Tech Company to Be Listed on NASDAQ Stock Exchange as It Begins Trading on February 4, 2022. Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”) (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, announced today that is has completed its business combination with Vistas Media Acquisition Company (“VMAC”) (NASDAQ: VMAC). Anghami’s common ordinary shares and its warrants will begin trading in the United States on February 4, 2022 on NASDAQ under the tickers “ANGH” and “ANGHW,” respectively. You can read further details here

Anghami Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) full year performance was 57.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anghami Inc. shares are logging -50.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.07 and $33.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4026795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anghami Inc. (ANGH) recorded performance in the market was 60.67%, having the revenues showcasing 61.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 744.12M, as it employees total of 107 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Anghami Inc. (ANGH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Anghami Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANGH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Anghami Inc. (ANGH)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Anghami Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.40%, alongside a boost of 57.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 35.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 91.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.14% during last recorded quarter.