Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), which is $39.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.15 after opening rate of $39.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.03 before closing at $39.56.Recently in News on January 6, 2022, Occidental to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Thursday, February 24, 2022; Hold Conference Call Friday, February 25, 2022. Occidental (NYSE:OXY) will announce its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after close of market on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.15 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $29.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 49.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -8.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.62 and $43.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7020391 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 36.46%, having the revenues showcasing 29.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.23B, as it employees total of 11800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.36, with a change in the price was noted +9.25. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +30.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,832,494 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 3.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.39.

Technical rundown of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.23%, alongside a boost of 49.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.11% during last recorded quarter.