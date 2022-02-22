Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). It is currently valued at $9.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.83, after setting-off with the price of $10.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.09.Recently in News on February 16, 2022, Nu Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Date. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). An earnings release with fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -19.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.40 and $12.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39674868 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) recorded performance in the market was 5.01%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.78B, as it employees total of 5403 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NU is recording 4.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nu Holdings Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.01%. The shares increased approximately by 15.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.90% in the period of the last 30 days.