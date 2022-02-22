Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was valued at $14.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.92 while reaching the peak value of $15.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.64. The stock current value is $15.61.Recently in News on January 21, 2022, Kimbell Royalty Partners Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Distribution. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) (“Kimbell”), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 122,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that the Board of Directors of Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, Kimbell’s general partner, approved a cash distribution payment of 75% of projected cash available for distribution for the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.37 per common unit. The distribution will be payable on February 7, 2022 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2022. Kimbell intends to utilize the remaining 25% of Q4 2021 projected cash available for distribution to pay down a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Kimbell’s credit facility. Since May 2020 (excluding the expected upcoming pay down from the remaining 25% of Q4 2021 projected cash available for distribution), Kimbell has paid down approximately $44.5 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit facility from allocating a portion of its cash available for distribution for debt pay down. You can read further details here

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.15 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $13.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) full year performance was 58.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are logging -3.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.55 and $16.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 939192 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) recorded performance in the market was 14.53%, having the revenues showcasing 11.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 696.67M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.53, with a change in the price was noted +1.47. In a similar fashion, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP posted a movement of +10.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 309,343 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRP is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical rundown of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Raw Stochastic average of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.89%, alongside a boost of 58.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.18% during last recorded quarter.