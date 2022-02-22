KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE). It is currently valued at $19.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.44, after setting-off with the price of $21.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.41 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.12.Recently in News on January 28, 2022, KE Holdings Inc. Announces Substantial Completion of Internal Review. KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today provided an update on the status of its internal review. As previously disclosed, shortly after the publication of a report issued by the short-seller firm Muddy Waters Capital LLC on December 16, 2021 (the “Muddy Waters Report”), the audit committee of the Company consisting of three independent directors (the “Audit Committee”) commenced an internal review into the key allegations raised in the Muddy Waters Report (the “Internal Review”), with the assistance of third-party professional advisors including an international law firm and forensic accounting experts from a Big-Four accounting firm that is not the Company’s auditor. The Internal Review is now substantially complete. Based on such Internal Review, the Audit Committee has concluded that the allegations in the Muddy Waters Report were not substantiated. You can read further details here

KE Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.85 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $17.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/22.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) full year performance was -73.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KE Holdings Inc. shares are logging -74.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.15 and $76.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3559092 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -11.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.73B, as it employees total of 119658 workers.

Analysts verdict on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.49, with a change in the price was noted +2.62. In a similar fashion, KE Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +14.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,990,403 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEKE is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of KE Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.89%, alongside a downfall of -73.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.64% during last recorded quarter.