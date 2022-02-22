Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.84M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) was valued at $2.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.85 while reaching the peak value of $2.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.45. The stock current value is $2.45.Recently in News on February 18, 2022, Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), which are intended for adults 21 and over, today announced that it has received a letter dated February 17, 2022 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”). You can read further details here

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.45 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) full year performance was -92.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares are logging -93.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 371.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $37.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11213501 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) recorded performance in the market was 228.73%, having the revenues showcasing 60.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.91M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.29, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. posted a movement of +40.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,839,787 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KAVL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 228.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.69%, alongside a downfall of -92.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 245.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.13% during last recorded quarter.