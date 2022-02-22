Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

At the end of the latest market close, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) was valued at $42.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.48 while reaching the peak value of $50.3599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.00. The stock current value is $18.00.Recently in News on February 17, 2022, Cepton, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell Today. Cepton, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT® lidar solutions, announced that the Company will hold its opening bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq today on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 991531 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) recorded performance in the market was 81.27%, having the revenues showcasing 80.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.47B, as it employees total of 128 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cepton Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.26, with a change in the price was noted +8.09. In a similar fashion, Cepton Inc. posted a movement of +81.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 105,838 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPTN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cepton Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cepton Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 81.27%. The shares increased approximately by 118.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 81.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.54% during last recorded quarter.