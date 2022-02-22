Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is priced at $12.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.34 and reached a high price of $18.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.10. The stock touched a low price of $11.72.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Begins Trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company begins trading under ticker symbols NRGV and NRGV WS today, February 14, 2022. You can read further details here

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23047944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) recorded performance in the market was 24.85%, having the revenues showcasing 23.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.48B.

Market experts do have their say about Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.97, with a change in the price was noted +2.47. In a similar fashion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +24.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 526,630 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRGV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.85%. The shares 7.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.97% during last recorded quarter.