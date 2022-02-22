Cyngn Inc. (CYN): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cyngn Inc. (CYN). It is currently valued at $1.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.80, after setting-off with the price of $1.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.3917 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.42.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, Cyngn Files Patent for DriveMod Kit, an Adaptive, Turnkey Autonomous Vehicle Solution. Cyngn adds DriveMod Kit to its technology portfolio, a kit designed to streamline integration of Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle technology for both retrofitting existing industrial vehicles and manufacturing new vehicles. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyngn Inc. shares are logging -82.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $9.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 827762 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyngn Inc. (CYN) recorded performance in the market was -61.33%, having the revenues showcasing -73.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.50M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyngn Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cyngn Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cyngn Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.33%. The shares increased approximately by 20.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -73.35% during last recorded quarter.