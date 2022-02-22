Buying a Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) was valued at $4.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.58 while reaching the peak value of $4.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.13. The stock current value is $8.34.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, Fusion Fuel Signs Cooperation Agreement with KEME Energy to Develop Solar-to-Green Hydrogen Farm in Sines, Portugal. Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with KEME Energy to install a green hydrogen production facility in Sines using its integrated HEVO-Solar technology. The project, which is expected to require a capital investment of 2.54 million euros, would have an equivalent electrolysis capacity of 1.22 MW and produce an estimated 77 tons of green hydrogen per annum. The output from the facility will be used by the Sines Renewable Energy Community. You can read further details here

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.21 on 01/27/22, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) full year performance was -49.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares are logging -9.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 219.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 42927148 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) recorded performance in the market was 60.36%, having the revenues showcasing 18.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.02M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.85, with a change in the price was noted +3.11. In a similar fashion, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited posted a movement of +68.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,568,885 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INDO is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.69%, alongside a downfall of -49.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.47% during last recorded quarter.