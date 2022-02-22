Boiling and ready to burst as Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) last month performance was -60.27%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB). It is currently valued at $1.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.93, after setting-off with the price of $1.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.62.Recently in News on February 7, 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. to Present at 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer James Rolke will present a corporate overview in-person at 10:45 a.m. EST on February 14, 2022 at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, which is being held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, NY on February 14-17. You can read further details here

Revelation Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.2900 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 02/18/22.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) full year performance was -85.37%

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 617204 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) recorded performance in the market was -85.59%, having the revenues showcasing -85.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.09M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.2187, with a change in the price was noted -8.59. In a similar fashion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -85.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 159,381 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REVB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Revelation Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.31%, alongside a downfall of -85.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -85.50% during last recorded quarter.