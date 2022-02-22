Boiling and ready to burst as Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) last month performance was -6.95%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW), which is $1.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.9589 after opening rate of $1.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.69 before closing at $2.02.Recently in News on December 1, 2021, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited Announces Name Change to Meiwu Technology Company Limited. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited the “Company”), (NASDAQ: WNW), is pleased to announce that effective on December 2, 2021, the Company will change its name to “Meiwu Technology Company Limited”. You can read further details here

Meiwu Technology Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $1.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) full year performance was -88.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares are logging -92.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $24.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 536676 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) recorded performance in the market was -26.27%, having the revenues showcasing -48.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.50M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meiwu Technology Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8267, with a change in the price was noted -2.53. In a similar fashion, Meiwu Technology Company Limited posted a movement of -59.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 794,705 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Meiwu Technology Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Meiwu Technology Company Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.36%, alongside a downfall of -88.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.97% during last recorded quarter.