American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.42M in the recent 3 months

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is priced at $1.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.93 and reached a high price of $2.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.97. The stock touched a low price of $1.70.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.5 Million Public Offering. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:AREB)(NASDAQ:AREBW) (the “Company,” “American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security, and self-defense products, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,530,121 units (the “Common Units”), at a price to the public of $4.15 per Common Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. Each Common Unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), and one warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock (each a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). The Common Stock and Warrants are immediately separable from the Common Units and will be issued and traded separately. The Warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $5.1875 per share. You can read further details here

American Rebel Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) full year performance was -78.42%

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 557465 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) recorded performance in the market was -69.54%, having the revenues showcasing -55.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.00M.

Market experts do have their say about American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Rebel Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.76%, alongside a downfall of -78.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -38.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -73.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.96% during last recorded quarter.