Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), which is $51.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.07 after opening rate of $52.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.721 before closing at $52.43.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, Synovus Directs $1.76 Million in Donations to Local Organizations and Causes. Synovus Bank today announced the commitment of $1.76 million in philanthropic giving to support education, needs-based, and health and wellness causes throughout the company’s five states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The donations were awarded through the bank’s corporate donations program and build on the millions of dollars Synovus allocates annually to partners addressing critical needs in the company’s communities. You can read further details here

Synovus Financial Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.40 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $47.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) full year performance was 20.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synovus Financial Corp. shares are logging -4.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.42 and $54.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 784729 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) recorded performance in the market was 8.38%, having the revenues showcasing 5.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.63B, as it employees total of 4953 workers.

Analysts verdict on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Synovus Financial Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.67, with a change in the price was noted +7.91. In a similar fashion, Synovus Financial Corp. posted a movement of +17.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 924,171 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNV is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Synovus Financial Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Synovus Financial Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.47%, alongside a boost of 20.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.28% during last recorded quarter.