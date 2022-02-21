Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) was up 0.87%

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is priced at $17.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.15 and reached a high price of $17.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.20. The stock touched a low price of $17.15.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting Information. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), the bank holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island, today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company’s Common Stock as of the close of business on March 18, 2022 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to attend, will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement. You can read further details here

Brookline Bancorp Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.74 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $16.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) full year performance was 23.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -2.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.22 and $17.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 905025 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) recorded performance in the market was 7.16%, having the revenues showcasing 5.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B, as it employees total of 780 workers.

The Analysts eye on Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brookline Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.34, with a change in the price was noted +2.08. In a similar fashion, Brookline Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +13.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 296,869 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BRKL is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical rundown of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Raw Stochastic average of Brookline Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Brookline Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.19%, alongside a boost of 23.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.28% during last recorded quarter.