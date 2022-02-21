Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE), which is $13.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.34 after opening rate of $13.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.17 before closing at $13.28.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Addition of RadarWave® RW-HS-300 to the Company’s RadarWave Product Line. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the addition of its new “RadarWave® RW-HS-300” product to the Company’s RadarWave product line which was originally introduced on October 15, 2018. Park’s RadarWave product line is an innovative family of prepreg materials used to manufacture advanced radome systems principally for aerospace and defense applications. Park’s RadarWave materials provide cost effective alternatives to the esoteric and higher cost materials traditionally used to manufacture advanced radome systems. You can read further details here

Park Aerospace Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.69 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $12.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) full year performance was -6.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Park Aerospace Corp. shares are logging -17.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.73 and $16.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 901720 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) recorded performance in the market was 0.68%, having the revenues showcasing -5.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.65M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

The Analysts eye on Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Park Aerospace Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.38, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, Park Aerospace Corp. posted a movement of -3.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 99,021 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PKE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)

Raw Stochastic average of Park Aerospace Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Park Aerospace Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.08%, alongside a downfall of -6.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.54% during last recorded quarter.