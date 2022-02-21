Here is why Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.57%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is priced at $1.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.01 and reached a high price of $2.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.00. The stock touched a low price of $1.87.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Fully Repays Credit Facility. Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – February 14, 2022) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) reports the closing on February 11, 2022 of a non-brokered private placement of common shares at price of US$1.695 per common share as previously announced on January 25, 2022. An aggregate of 3,539,823 common shares were subscribed for and issued to existing major beneficial shareholder, Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited (“HCI”), resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of US$6.0 million (the “Private Placement”). You can read further details here

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1350 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $1.4380 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) full year performance was -58.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are logging -63.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.44 and $5.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 661257 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) recorded performance in the market was 24.68%, having the revenues showcasing -29.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.69M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Specialists analysis on Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0768, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted a movement of +2.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 889,024 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLG is recording 3.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.64%, alongside a downfall of -58.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.39% during last recorded quarter.