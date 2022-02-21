Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) was valued at $15.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.84 while reaching the peak value of $15.925 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.81. The stock current value is $15.85.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Declares Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Distribution of $0.30 Per Share. Golub Capital BDC, Inc., a business development company (Nasdaq: GBDC), today announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Golub Capital BDC Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.23 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $14.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) full year performance was 6.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are logging -2.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.45 and $16.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 603653 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) recorded performance in the market was 2.66%, having the revenues showcasing 3.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.69B.

The Analysts eye on Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golub Capital BDC Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.56, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Golub Capital BDC Inc. posted a movement of +0.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 687,455 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Raw Stochastic average of Golub Capital BDC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Golub Capital BDC Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.54%, alongside a boost of 6.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.39% during last recorded quarter.