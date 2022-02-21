Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

At the end of the latest market close, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) was valued at $7.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.16 while reaching the peak value of $7.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.86. The stock current value is $6.90.Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Vista Oil & Gas Announced Filing of Annual Report. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Vista” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) earlier today, and a Spanish-language 2020 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”) with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”) and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”). You can read further details here

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.34 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $5.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) full year performance was 155.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -6.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 174.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $7.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 601380 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) recorded performance in the market was 29.46%, having the revenues showcasing 21.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 610.16M.

The Analysts eye on Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.93, with a change in the price was noted +2.04. In a similar fashion, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +41.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 497,930 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.47%, alongside a boost of 155.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.91% during last recorded quarter.