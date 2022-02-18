Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Quarterly Performance is 9.68%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) was valued at $13.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.62 while reaching the peak value of $13.705 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.52. The stock current value is $13.60.Recently in News on February 11, 2022, SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. RECEIVES OFFER FOR REMAINING UNITS FROM SHELL PIPELINE COMPANY L.P.. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (“SHLX” or the “Partnership”) announces that it has received a non-binding, preliminary proposal letter from Shell Pipeline Company LP (“SPLC”) to acquire all of the Partnership’s issued and outstanding common units not already owned by SPLC or its affiliates at a value of $12.89 per each issued and outstanding publicly held common unit of the Partnership (the “Proposal”). The Board of Directors of our general partner intends to appoint a conflicts committee to review, evaluate and negotiate the Proposal. SHLX will provide further information as appropriate. You can read further details here

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.90 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $11.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) full year performance was 18.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares are logging -17.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.76 and $16.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2784066 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) recorded performance in the market was 18.06%, having the revenues showcasing 9.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.04B.

The Analysts eye on Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.40. In a similar fashion, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. posted a movement of +11.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,442,101 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHLX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.61.

Technical rundown of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.34%, alongside a boost of 18.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.68% during last recorded quarter.