Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), which is $2.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.10 after opening rate of $2.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.96 before closing at $1.96.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Fully Repays Credit Facility. Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – February 14, 2022) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) reports the closing on February 11, 2022 of a non-brokered private placement of common shares at price of US$1.695 per common share as previously announced on January 25, 2022. An aggregate of 3,539,823 common shares were subscribed for and issued to existing major beneficial shareholder, Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited (“HCI”), resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of US$6.0 million (the “Private Placement”). You can read further details here

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1300 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $1.4400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) full year performance was -60.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are logging -63.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.44 and $5.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1065443 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) recorded performance in the market was 26.58%, having the revenues showcasing -27.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 153.36M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0800, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted a movement of +2.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 890,623 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLG is recording 3.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.68%, alongside a downfall of -60.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.27% during last recorded quarter.