Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is priced at $17.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.65 and reached a high price of $18.6274, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.88. The stock touched a low price of $15.305.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, Mainz Biomed Expands ColoAlert Commercialization with German Laboratory MVZ Dr. Stein + Kollegen, Mönchengladbach. Laboratory Stein is part of the Limbach Group, which is the largest network of laboratories in Germany and one of the largest networks of laboratories in Europe. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mainz Biomed B.V. shares are logging -41.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.80 and $30.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 538746 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) recorded performance in the market was 67.56%, having the revenues showcasing 69.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 203.87M.

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) in the eye of market guru’s

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mainz Biomed B.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mainz Biomed B.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.56%. The shares 19.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.36% during last recorded quarter.