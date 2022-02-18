Investors have a limited window left to buy Regis Corporation (RGS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Regis Corporation (RGS), which is $1.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.995 after opening rate of $1.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.85 before closing at $1.87.Recently in News on January 25, 2022, Regis to Issue Second Quarter Results on February 3, 2022. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, will issue financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on February 3, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results. You can read further details here

Regis Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9950 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $1.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Regis Corporation (RGS) full year performance was -81.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regis Corporation shares are logging -86.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $13.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1413689 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regis Corporation (RGS) recorded performance in the market was 11.49%, having the revenues showcasing -38.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.19M, as it employees total of 853 workers.

Analysts verdict on Regis Corporation (RGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regis Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3765, with a change in the price was noted -1.85. In a similar fashion, Regis Corporation posted a movement of -48.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,447,587 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RGS is recording 5.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.07.

Regis Corporation (RGS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Regis Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Regis Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.91%, alongside a downfall of -81.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.99% during last recorded quarter.