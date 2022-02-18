Investors have a limited window left to buy Missfresh Limited (MF)

Missfresh Limited (MF) is priced at $2.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.87 and reached a high price of $2.9588, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.89. The stock touched a low price of $2.87.Recently in News on February 16, 2022, Missfresh Successfully Launches Personalized Concierge Experience for High-value Customers, Doubling Relevant Monthly ARPU. Missfresh’s 1V1 Advisor concierge services boosted the ARPU of high-value customers using it by 100%, compared to non-concierge service customers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Missfresh Limited shares are logging -73.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.64 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 534004 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Missfresh Limited (MF) recorded performance in the market was -41.32%, having the revenues showcasing -31.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 701.28M, as it employees total of 1429 workers.

Specialists analysis on Missfresh Limited (MF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.06, with a change in the price was noted -1.40. In a similar fashion, Missfresh Limited posted a movement of -32.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 448,217 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MF is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Missfresh Limited (MF)

Raw Stochastic average of Missfresh Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.32%. The shares increased approximately by -5.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.63% during last recorded quarter.