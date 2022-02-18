Here is what you need to look for: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is priced at $173.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $172.76 and reached a high price of $180.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $168.20. The stock touched a low price of $172.76.Recently in News on February 17, 2022, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results. – Record annual net sales of $14.09 billion- Record annual gross profit of $4.49 billion driven by record annual gross profit margin of 31.9%- Record annual pretax income and margin of $1.88 billion and 13.4%- Record annual EPS of $21.97, non-GAAP EPS of $22.12- Record quarterly EPS of $6.64, non-GAAP EPS of $6.83- Repurchased $323.5 million of Reliance common stock in 2021- Increased quarterly dividend 27.3% to $0.875 per share- Completed four acquisitions with combined annualized sales of $1.0 billion. You can read further details here

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $180.09 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $145.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) full year performance was 32.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are logging -4.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $124.03 and $181.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 658856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) recorded performance in the market was 7.10%, having the revenues showcasing 9.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.88B, as it employees total of 12800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 156.26, with a change in the price was noted +28.34. In a similar fashion, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. posted a movement of +19.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 320,171 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RS is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.03%, alongside a boost of 32.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.09% during last recorded quarter.