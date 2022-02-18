Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

At the end of the latest market close, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) was valued at $54.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $53.30 while reaching the peak value of $54.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $52.44. The stock current value is $52.79.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, Performance Food Group Company to Participate in the 2022 CAGNY Virtual Conference. Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2022 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference. You can read further details here

Performance Food Group Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.58 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $39.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) full year performance was 0.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Performance Food Group Company shares are logging -11.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.82 and $59.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2293978 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) recorded performance in the market was 15.04%, having the revenues showcasing 17.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.25B, as it employees total of 23000 workers.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Performance Food Group Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.93, with a change in the price was noted +3.58. In a similar fashion, Performance Food Group Company posted a movement of +7.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,426,930 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PFGC is recording 1.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Performance Food Group Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Performance Food Group Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.00%, alongside a boost of 0.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.91% during last recorded quarter.