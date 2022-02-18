Do U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) beta value of 2.10 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), which is $4.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.1243 after opening rate of $3.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.5682 before closing at $3.47.Recently in News on February 16, 2022, U.S. Xpress Releases Economic Forecast for First Half of 2022. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today released its economic forecast covering the first half of 2022, which highlights trends and updates specific to the logistics industry. The full, detailed forecast can be found on the company website. Four key themes emerged for the first half of 2022:. You can read further details here

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.29 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $3.07 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) full year performance was -57.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -66.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.07 and $12.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1071117 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) recorded performance in the market was -29.98%, having the revenues showcasing -53.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 218.65M, as it employees total of 9440 workers.

Specialists analysis on U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.60, with a change in the price was noted -4.97. In a similar fashion, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of -54.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 293,609 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USX is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.99.

Trends and Technical analysis: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.76%, alongside a downfall of -57.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.51% during last recorded quarter.