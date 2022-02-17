Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) is priced at $7.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.25 and reached a high price of $8.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.27. The stock touched a low price of $7.34.Recently in News on February 14, 2022, HopeWest to Employ Full Line of TRHC’s CareVention HealthCare Offerings to Support PACE Startup. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, has signed an agreement with HopeWest to implement the full line of TRHC’s CareVention HealthCare™ PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) services, including risk adjustment, personalized medication safety and pharmacy services, PACE consulting, electronic health record technology implementation, and third party administration. You can read further details here

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.42 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $7.34 for the same time period, recorded on 02/16/22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) full year performance was -84.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares are logging -86.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.00 and $55.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 544318 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) recorded performance in the market was -49.80%, having the revenues showcasing -39.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 211.14M, as it employees total of 1614 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.65, with a change in the price was noted -21.77. In a similar fashion, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. posted a movement of -74.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 547,742 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRHC is recording 5.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.56%, alongside a downfall of -84.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.18% during last recorded quarter.