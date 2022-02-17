Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Investing has never been easier

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is priced at $13.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.45 and reached a high price of $13.865, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.33. The stock touched a low price of $13.44.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the 25th Annual Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference and the 7th Annual InterFace Seniors Housing West Conference. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer; Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer; and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will attend the 25th Annual Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference virtually on February 23 – 24, 2022. You can read further details here

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.50 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $12.42 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/22.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) full year performance was -20.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares are logging -27.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.31 and $19.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3558674 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) recorded performance in the market was 2.22%, having the revenues showcasing -3.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.12B, as it employees total of 38 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.98, with a change in the price was noted -1.40. In a similar fashion, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. posted a movement of -9.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,439,858 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBRA is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Technical rundown of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.29%, alongside a downfall of -20.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.55% during last recorded quarter.