Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was down -5.36%

At the end of the latest market close, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was valued at $8.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.37 while reaching the peak value of $8.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.80. The stock current value is $7.95.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) full year performance was -23.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares are logging -36.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.61 and $12.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 518504 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) recorded performance in the market was -19.86%, having the revenues showcasing -33.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 449.89M.

Market experts do have their say about Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.37%, alongside a downfall of -23.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.08% during last recorded quarter.