Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) was valued at $119.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $119.00 while reaching the peak value of $120.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $116.58. The stock current value is $120.25.Recently in News on February 10, 2022, LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market hours on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters. You can read further details here

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $125.72 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $99.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) full year performance was 42.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -5.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $74.01 and $127.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3232610 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) recorded performance in the market was 0.47%, having the revenues showcasing 3.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.76B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 108.92, with a change in the price was noted +27.51. In a similar fashion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +29.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,258,112 in trading volumes.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.70%, alongside a boost of 42.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.92% during last recorded quarter.