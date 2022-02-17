Creative Realities Inc. (CREX): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) is priced at $1.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.34 and reached a high price of $1.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.36. The stock touched a low price of $1.21.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, Creative Realities Announces $11 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), today announced it has entered into definitive agreements for a private placement with a U.S. institutional investor of (i) 1,315,000 shares of common stock together with warrants (the “Common Warrants”) to purchase up to 1,315,000 shares of common stock and (ii) 5,851,505 pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), with each Pre-Funded Warrant exercisable for one share of common stock, together with Common Warrants to purchase up to 5,851,505 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying Common Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $1.535, and each Pre-funded Warrant and accompanying Common Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $1.5349. The Pre-Funded Warrants will be funded in full at closing except for a nominal exercise price of $0.0001 and are immediately exercisable at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.41 per share, are exercisable immediately and will have a term of five years from the date of issuance (collectively, the “Private Placement”). You can read further details here

Creative Realities Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9100 on 02/01/22, with the lowest value was $1.1930 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) full year performance was -53.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creative Realities Inc. shares are logging -66.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $3.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 549634 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) recorded performance in the market was -13.57%, having the revenues showcasing -50.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.78M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Creative Realities Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5128, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Creative Realities Inc. posted a movement of -10.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,227,484 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CREX is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical breakdown of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Creative Realities Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.10%, alongside a downfall of -53.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.61% during last recorded quarter.