Anghami Inc. (ANGH): Up ahead of its competition

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is priced at $12.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.69 and reached a high price of $12.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.05. The stock touched a low price of $10.91.Recently in News on February 4, 2022, Anghami Becomes the First Arab Tech Company to Be Listed on NASDAQ Stock Exchange as It Begins Trading on February 4, 2022. Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”) (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, announced today that is has completed its business combination with Vistas Media Acquisition Company (“VMAC”) (NASDAQ: VMAC). Anghami’s common ordinary shares and its warrants will begin trading in the United States on February 4, 2022 on NASDAQ under the tickers “ANGH” and “ANGHW,” respectively. You can read further details here

Anghami Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) full year performance was 8.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anghami Inc. shares are logging -46.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.07 and $23.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1518554 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anghami Inc. (ANGH) recorded performance in the market was 8.65%, having the revenues showcasing 9.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 285.26M, as it employees total of 107 workers.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Anghami Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Anghami Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.56%, alongside a boost of 8.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.08% during last recorded quarter.