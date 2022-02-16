Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $103.96

At the end of the latest market close, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) was valued at $96.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $93.69 while reaching the peak value of $96.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $92.85. The stock current value is $94.35.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, Realty Income Announces $1.7 Billion Sale-Leaseback Of Encore Boston Harbor Through Partnership With Wynn Resorts. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced today that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Encore Boston Harbor (Encore) Resort and Casino for $1.7 billion under a long-term net lease agreement with Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). The transaction is Realty Income’s first acquisition in the gaming industry. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.50 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $78.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was -21.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -34.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.03 and $143.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2053312 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was 13.19%, having the revenues showcasing -1.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.41B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 88.12, with a change in the price was noted +11.98. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +14.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,514,683 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wynn Resorts Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.68%, alongside a downfall of -21.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.83% during last recorded quarter.